Feelin’ a little like July

As a high pressure system continues to strengthen over our area, temperatures are going to continue to rise. For your Friday today, daytime highs are likely to reach normal values and higher for the first time in 13 days, with a high in Amarillo of 93, however, some places are likely to get close to, or right at 100 degrees with mostly sunny skies and warm, dry southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Going into Saturday, we’re likely to see a cold front roll through, dropping us into the 80s for a couple of days, and perhaps bringing very small chances for rain in the eastern reaches of the area.