Doppler Dave’s Weekend Forecast

Sunny skies and summer heat has made a temporary comeback today as highs creep up over 90 degrees for the first time in a couple of weeks. The evening hours look pleasant, however, with cooling temps under clear skies. The heat will ease a bit this weekend as a weak front slips through our area. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with an isolated storm or two. Sunday will bring highs in the mid 80s and a better chance for scattered storms.