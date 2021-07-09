Detour to take place at Heritage Hills Parkway for street maintenance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The eastbound lane of Heritage Hills Parkway will be closed to traffic beginning Monday morning.

Due to the city’s Summer Street Maintenance Program, a contractor will be conducting road reconstruction which will result in the detour between Soncy Road and Legacy Parkway.

The closed lane is expected to reopen after a few days, depending on the weather.

Two-way traffice will be maintained for passenger vehicles on Heritage Hills Parkway.

Narrow lanes will exist so large vehicles can detour to Perry Avenue, Ellen Hope Street and then Tradition Parkway for access to the Heritage Hills neighborhood, according to the city.

When reconstruction of the eastbound lane is complete, another closure will take place in the westbound lane.

The road will reopen in a few days.

Maintenance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

