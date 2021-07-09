Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police looking for man involved in improper photography or visual recording case

APD improper photography case
APD improper photography case(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a man involved in an improper photography case from June this year.

Amarillo police are looking for a man who is involved in an improper photography or visual recording case from June of this year.

If you have any information about this man, call Amarillo Police Department at (806) 374-4400.

Do you recognize this person? APD Special Victims Unit detectives are trying to identify the male seen in this...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

