Amarillo police looking for man involved in improper photography or visual recording case

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a man involved in an improper photography case from June this year.

If you have any information about this man, call Amarillo Police Department at (806) 374-4400.

Do you recognize this person? APD Special Victims Unit detectives are trying to identify the male seen in this... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, July 9, 2021

