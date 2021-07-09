Amarillo police looking for man involved in improper photography or visual recording case
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a man involved in an improper photography case from June this year.
If you have any information about this man, call Amarillo Police Department at (806) 374-4400.
