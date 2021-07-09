Amarillo’s water supply receives boost due to rising levels at Lake Meredith.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recent rainfall in Amarillo is causing lake levels to rise, resulting in a positive impact on the city water supply.

During the first week of July, Lake Meredith grew by a depth of 16 inches.

Currently, 2.5 million gallons of water is flowing through the Canadian River every minute and flowing into Lake Meredith, which now has a depth of 73.86 feet.

While a deeper and wider lake is great for recreation, it also helps the city’s water supply.

“Lake water can still meet our drinking water standards and as the lake gets fresher, we can use more lake water which is renewable and less ground water which is nonrenewable,” explained Kent Satterwhite, general manager of Canadian River Municipal Water Authority. “We’re really in a good position for ground water but that doesn’t mean we want to waste it.”

Water from Lake Meredith is Amarillo’s only renewable water source, as all other water is drilled from the Potter County Well Field, among others, and is non-renewable.

Due to this increase, the city has been able to slow down drilling.

“We focus on using the surface water supply of Lake Meredith, that’s what that lake was built for,” said Floyd Hartman, assistant city manager of development services for the City of Amarillo. “We maintain that focus of using that surface water supply which is a renewable supply, and that does minimize the need for drilling wells.”

Typically the city drills a new well every two to three years.

This rise in lake water allows the city to push back their next drilling plans, helping save nonrenewable water for the future.

“Potter and Carson county are the main well fields but we also have well fields in Randall and Deaf Smith counties and it does minimize the load on those well fields,” said Hartman. “It has allowed us to put off drilling additional wells for a short period of time.”

Extracting more lake water versus ground water allows for less energy costs and more available water for years to come.

“It saves some energy costs, which is money. We have about an $8 million a year electric bill, so it saves some energy but really it just preserves that nonrenewable ground water for the future,” added Satterwhite.

The city adds that although lake water must go through more extensive treatment than ground water, area treatment facilities have plenty of room to meet the increased demand.

