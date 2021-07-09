Viewers Choice Awards
Experts: Recent study about breastfeeding and COVID vaccine may increase vaccinations in Amarillo

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Findings from a recent study by the Infant Risk Center at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center about the COVID-19 vaccine and breastfeeding recently came out.

One of the reasons behind this study is breastfeeding and lactating women were left out of the original COVID-19 vaccination trials and were left with questions and concerns.

This study shows that the COVID-19 vaccine had minimal disruption of lactation or adverse impact on the breastfed child.

COVID-19 Vaccines and Breastfeeding Survey(Source: Infant Risk Center)

The Infant Risk Center also says the American College of OBGYN recommends lactating and non-lactating women to receive the vaccine.

Skyler McLaurin-Jiang, researcher for the Infant Risk Center at TTUHSC says there are positive effects of getting the vaccine if you are breastfeeding.

“We do know that antibodies are made after a mom receives the COVID vaccine, so if she is breastfeeding one of the great things is those antibodies will pass through the milk and that baby has a chance to be protected,” said McLaurin-Jiang.

BSA Lactation Consultant, Tiffany Bateman, RN, BSN, IBCLC, says with the recent findings they now feel confident with telling patients to get the vaccine and hopes that more people get it.

“We’re really hoping that we see more vaccination to get more herd immunity out there. Our rates are not as high as we would like them to be,” said Bateman. “We are really encouraging moms, who are large percentage of our population, to go out and get vaccinated, but I think that’s really important and knowing now that that shouldn’t have an impact on them, or their baby should be very comforting.”

To see the full results from the study, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

