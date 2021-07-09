Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo experts talk about common respiratory infections resurfacing during off-season for children

By Freixys Casado
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As predicted, with COVID-19 safety measures being lifted, pediatric viruses we didn’t saw much of last year, are starting to resurface.

One that has been standing out is RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Some local doctors say, they are seeing around five to seven cases of RSV a week, some of which have required hospitalization.

“Once it hits town, it just spreads like wildfire,” said Dr. Carmen Werner, pediatrician at Children’s Healthcare Associates. “We’ve had some hospitalizaitons. One yesterday and two last week.”

The virus, which typically sickens children during the colder months, causes cold-like symptoms and in worse case scenarios it can cause bronchiolitis.

“It typically progresses and the things that should concern you when you start seeing your baby working really hard to breathe,” said Anders Leverton, M.D. Texas Tech Physicians Pediatrician. “Maybe you’ll see their ribs retracting heavily.”

He also says the heat of the summer months could make the virus worse.

“When babies are breathing very heavily or very fast, they’re losing a lot of water through their breath so if you’re also hot and dehydrated at the same time that makes their volume even more depleted,” said Dr. Leverton.

RSV can be serious for infants and the elderly.

Although doctors in Amarillo say they were not surprised by the spike, they were not expecting to see it so off-season.

“A little surprising to have it hit in June,” said Dr. Werner.

Because there is no vaccine for the virus, the recommendation for parents is to be vigilant and treat the symptoms.

“Help with their runny nose and watch their breathing, make sure, you know that they’re not becoming in distress,” said Dr. Werner.

After the fourth of July weekend both doctors say they received a few more calls from parents.

RSV can live in surfaces for many hours, therefore washing your hands and covering your mouth and nose when sneezing is essential.

Both pediatricians agree the virus is late and therefore speculate cases will reduce within the next month.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens this winter coming up,” said Dr. Werner.

