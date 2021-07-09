Amarillo CASA hosting CASA’S for CASA fundraiser through July 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo CASA is hosting the CASA’s for CASA fundraiser now through July 24.

The fundraiser is happening in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement on Coulter Street.

Two custom playhouses, both constructed and donated by local builders, will be on display for people to view. There will also be three doghouses and a Family Four pack of tickets donated by the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

People will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for the playhouses, doghouses and baseball tickets.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to Amarillo Area CASA.

The winners will be announced at 1:00 p.m. on July 24.

