Xcel Energy invests $23.5 million in Hereford power grid due to growth

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel energy is investing $23.5 million in its new substation Tierra Blanca.

The substation will be located near U.S. Highway 60 and FM 2943 in the eastern section of the city.

The reasoning behind this addition is to boost reliability in the local power grid and give room for growth.

Wes Reeves, Xcel Energy, Media Relations Representative tells me this substation is an enlargement to the nearby deaf smith interchange.

“It was just an effort to improve the grid in that area. We were a little bit landlocked with the existing substation, so we found another station close by and are building a separate facility which is really like an extension of the first one,” said Reeves.

Hereford Economic Development Corporation says Xcel Energy has been an invaluable partner in the industrial development in Hereford and Deaf Smith County.

“Their continued investment enables our area the ability to plan for future expansion and recruitment. Xcel energy’s investment to expand the Tierra Blanca substation provides those looking to relocate or expand in our area a level of confidence that they will have sufficient resources to meet whatever need they may have,” said Wade Hawkins, executive director.

The new project is set to be complete by mid-November.

