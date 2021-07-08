TxDOT work on I-40, Georgia Street bridge will cause traffic disruption
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are beginning work on the Interstate-40 bridge over Georgia Street tomorrow evening.
Due to the bridge work, Georgia Street will be closed under Interstate 40 through the weekend.
Work will continue no later than 6:00 a.m. on Monday, according to TxDOT.
Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.