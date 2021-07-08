TxDOT work on I-40, Georgia Street bridge will cause traffic disruption

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are beginning work on the Interstate-40 bridge over Georgia Street tomorrow evening.

Due to the bridge work, Georgia Street will be closed under Interstate 40 through the weekend.

Work will continue no later than 6:00 a.m. on Monday, according to TxDOT.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

UPDATE: This traffic switch actually took place overnight. Demolition of the I-40 bridge over Georgia will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9. Georgia will be closed under I-40 throughout the weekend. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.https://t.co/pqMLXr1cB9 — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) July 8, 2021

