Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

TxDOT work on I-40, Georgia Street bridge will cause traffic disruption

By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are beginning work on the Interstate-40 bridge over Georgia Street tomorrow evening.

Due to the bridge work, Georgia Street will be closed under Interstate 40 through the weekend.

Work will continue no later than 6:00 a.m. on Monday, according to TxDOT.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ryan, arrested for abuse of official capacity (Source: Gray County Jail)
Gray County sheriff arrested for abuse of official capacity
After years of vacancy and vandalism, the old building that housed On the Border Mexican Grill...
On the Border restaurant building gets new life after years of vacancy
Amarillo police arrest man for terroristic threat charges after SWAT standoff near Bell and Morton
Joe Angel Ramirez Jr.
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony stalking charge
A semi truck caught fire after a collision in Hartley County
2 injured in collision on Highway 385 near Hartley

Latest News

Coconut Cream Pie ice cream from Blue Bell
Blue Bell unveils new Coconut Cream Pie flavor
CampTV
New season of ‘Camp TV’ to air on Panhandle PBS
In an effort to assist the community and the Amarillo homeless population, the Downtown Women’s...
Downtown Women’s Center hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
KFDA
VIDEO: Downtown Women’s Center hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinic