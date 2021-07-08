Quiet & Warm, but Humid

After isolated showers made their way through the region yesterday, we’re looking to see things quiet down for the second half of the work week. We’ll see sunny skies today with temperatures reaching upwards of the mid-90s across the area. That being said, temperatures are still likely to stay below normal, just barely, but still. Winds will still be mostly calm, especially starting out this morning, picking up to 5-10 mph this afternoon. Dew points are still staying in the 50-60 degree range, especially following yesterday’s rains, so when it does warm up, pair that with the calm winds, and it’s likely to feel a bit muggy out!