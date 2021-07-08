Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Quiet & Warm, but Humid

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After isolated showers made their way through the region yesterday, we’re looking to see things quiet down for the second half of the work week. We’ll see sunny skies today with temperatures reaching upwards of the mid-90s across the area. That being said, temperatures are still likely to stay below normal, just barely, but still. Winds will still be mostly calm, especially starting out this morning, picking up to 5-10 mph this afternoon. Dew points are still staying in the 50-60 degree range, especially following yesterday’s rains, so when it does warm up, pair that with the calm winds, and it’s likely to feel a bit muggy out!

Most Read

Michael Ryan, arrested for abuse of official capacity (Source: Gray County Jail)
Gray County sheriff arrested for abuse of official capacity
Amarillo police arrest man for terroristic threat charges after SWAT standoff near Bell and Morton
Joe Angel Ramirez Jr.
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony stalking charge
A semi truck caught fire after a collision in Hartley County
2 injured in collision on Highway 385 near Hartley
A woman has now been missing for over a year after last seen on July 5th 2020 in North Amarillo.
‘Somethings happened to her’: APD still investigating year long missing person

Latest News

The heavy rain this morning led to many problems for motorists and caused lake water levels to...
Amarillo’s heavy morning rain causes problems for motorists and lake water to rise
Warmer weather returns...
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Expects A Return To Summer Conditions
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 7/7