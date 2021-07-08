Pampa Optimist 10U All Stars set sights on Mobile, AL for Cal Ripken Southwest Regional Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Optimist 10U All Stars’ summer season is not over yet. They’ve advanced to the Cal Ripken Southwest Regional Tournament in Mobile, Alabama where they’ll face teams from Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

“I really think we have a chance to go to the World Series,” said nine-year-old Kutter Snelgrooes. “We’re going to have to play some tough games, but I think we have a chance.”

“I’m very excited,” said 10-year-old Landry Crawford. “It’s like a once in a lifetime deal, so I’m excited to play with my friends and have a little vacation.”

Kaleb Snelgrooes took over the program last week after the head coach’s son suffered an injury. Last month Snelgrooes retired as the Pampa High varsity head coach, and is already back to coaching baseball.

“It has been more stressful when your 9-year-old is out there and your watch looks at you and beeps and says great workout,” said Kaleb Snelgrooes. “It’s 147 beats a minute because your kids pitching.”

“He’s helped me a lot,” said Kutter. “He’s taught me stuff I’ve done good and done wrong.”

Pampa relies on their teamwork, chemistry and fundamentals.

“We have very good defense,” said Crawford. “We catch the ball good, we throw it good and we get the grounders good.”

Their 12-player roster has a chance to make history for Pampa

“You know for those kids to be in a one high school town and look up to the Harvesters, it’s pretty special,” said Kaleb. “These guys have that tradition and they have that foundation that other schools don’t have.

“Means a lot that we get to go represent Texas and Pampa,” said Kutter Snelgrooes.

The Cal Ripken Southwest Regional Tournament runs July 15-19 in Mobile, AL. The team is still short around $6,000, and if you would like to donate to help these young athletes you can Venmo to @shawnahunt4 or mail to POYC, 2401 Cherokee, Pampa, TX 79065.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.