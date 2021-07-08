Viewers Choice Awards
Northwest Texas Healthcare System opens new sports and orthopedic clinic

Their partnership with verdure will help patients and athletes
They have partnered with VERDURE to help patients and athletes
They have partnered with VERDURE to help patients and athletes(kfda)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new Northwest Texas Healthcare System Sports and Orthopedic clinic wants to change how athletes get treatment through their services specializing through consistency and personal attention.

They share how their services differ from other clinics.

“Typically other clinics tend to overlap their patients and sometimes they’ll see different therapists along their journey,” said Shayla Shelburne, physical medicine manager of Outpatient Therapy. “Here we try to keep the patients with the same therapists and when you get that one-on-one care, its more personalized. We can be more consistent.”

Through this service and their partnership with VERDURE, athletes will be able to practice on the field before game time.

“We start them here, then we move them over to VERDURE to do the cardio equipment, the weight lifting equipment, and then we also work the athletes out, on the specific surface that they’re returning to,” said Shelburne.

The clinic already serves players from Amarillo Venom, the Amarillo Bombers, and the Sod Poodles.

“We have some athletes that come from division one, some pro players, that come to Amarillo,” said Stephanie Tucker, owner of Amarillo Venom. “They are impressed not only by the people here in Amarillo, but with the facilities and services that we’re able to provide them at the pro level.”

The clinic is also open for regular people with walk-ins being accepted.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

