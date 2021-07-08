New season of ‘Camp TV’ to air on Panhandle PBS

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS will air a second season of Camp TV this summer, a show aimed at teaching children about the day-camp experience from the comfort of their home.

The educational series will feature hour long episodes guided by a counselor, Broadway performer Zachary Noah Piser, and explore subjects like math, science and creative writing.

To mimic a true day-camp experience, the show will feature activities kids can follow along with at home.

If your family is interested in following along, visit the series website for a list of materials.

Camp TV airs at 2:00 p.m. on Fridays and 11:00 a.m. on Sundays until August 22.

