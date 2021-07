AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Nazareth will be holding their annual Suds and Sounds celebration this Saturday.

The event will have a German Sausage Dinner, waterslides, games and multiple live performances.

The festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and will continue until 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

