Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

HODGETOWN hosts first Home Run Derby after Sod Squad and Flying Chanclas game canceled due to wet fields

Karl Koerper wins the derby, earns a free 72 oz steak from the Big Texan
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wet fields canceled the Texas Collegiate League game between the Amarillo Sod Squad and Flying Chanclas. Instead, the teams dueled in HODGETOWN’s first home run derby instead.

Sod Squad’s University of Washington athlete Karl Koerper wins took down Flying Chanclas Ryan Flores, earning him a 72 oz steak from the Big Texan. RUCKUS, the Sod Poodles mascot, attempted the derby. His ball needed a little help going over the fence.

All fans in attendance can use their tickets to the July 7, 2021 game to attend another of their choosing.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest man for terroristic threat charges after SWAT standoff near Bell and Morton
Michael Ryan, arrested for abuse of official capacity (Source: Gray County Jail)
Gray County sheriff arrested for abuse of official capacity
An Amarillo man died after a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning.
Amarillo man dead after motorcycle crash on Sharman Loop
Joe Angel Ramirez Jr.
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony stalking charge
Amarillo police arrested one man after an investigation into burglaries that happened in the...
Amarillo police arrest man after investigating burglaries in Wolflin area

Latest News

The Pampa Optimist 10U All Stars’ summer season is not over yet. They’ve advanced to the Cal...
Pampa Optimist 10U All Stars set sights on Mobile, AL for Cal Ripken Southwest Regional Tournament
Amarillo College athletics revival starts with 3 new head coaches
VIDEO: Pampa Optimist 10U All Stars set sights on Mobile, AL for Cal Ripken Southwest Regional Tournament
VIDEO: HODGETOWN hosts first Home Run Derby after Sod Squad and Flying Chanclas game canceled due to wet fields