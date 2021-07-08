HODGETOWN hosts first Home Run Derby after Sod Squad and Flying Chanclas game canceled due to wet fields

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wet fields canceled the Texas Collegiate League game between the Amarillo Sod Squad and Flying Chanclas. Instead, the teams dueled in HODGETOWN’s first home run derby instead.

Sod Squad’s University of Washington athlete Karl Koerper wins took down Flying Chanclas Ryan Flores, earning him a 72 oz steak from the Big Texan. RUCKUS, the Sod Poodles mascot, attempted the derby. His ball needed a little help going over the fence.

All fans in attendance can use their tickets to the July 7, 2021 game to attend another of their choosing.

