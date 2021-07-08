Viewers Choice Awards
Governor Abbott designated APD officer to Texas Violent Gang Task Force

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott designated APD Officer to the Texas Violent Gang Task Force for a term set at the Pleasure of the Governor.

On Wednesday, July 7, APD officer Susan Dorris was designated to the Texas Violent Gang Task Force for a term.

The task force purpose is to combine independent agency resources in a cooperative effort to focus on gang membership and activity trends.

The task force is divided into 6 regions around the state: Central, East, North, Panhandle, South and West.

Officer Dorris was nominated to be on the board because of her knowledge of juvenile gang members and her collaboration with other local and area agencies.

Congratulations to Officer Dorris.

