Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Downtown Women’s Center hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In an effort to assist the community and the Amarillo homeless population, the Downtown Women’s...
In an effort to assist the community and the Amarillo homeless population, the Downtown Women’s Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Thrift City.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to assist the community and the Amarillo homeless population, the Downtown Women’s Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Thrift City.

The vaccine clinic will be on Thursday, July 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

If you miss the July clinic, there will be another one on Thursday, August 5.

The DWC says there will be incentives at the store for those receiving the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ryan, arrested for abuse of official capacity (Source: Gray County Jail)
Gray County sheriff arrested for abuse of official capacity
Amarillo police arrest man for terroristic threat charges after SWAT standoff near Bell and Morton
Joe Angel Ramirez Jr.
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony stalking charge
A semi truck caught fire after a collision in Hartley County
2 injured in collision on Highway 385 near Hartley
A woman has now been missing for over a year after last seen on July 5th 2020 in North Amarillo.
‘Somethings happened to her’: APD still investigating year long missing person

Latest News

Coconut Cream Pie ice cream from Blue Bell
Blue Bell unveils new Coconut Cream Pie flavor
CampTV
New season of ‘Camp TV’ to air on Panhandle PBS
After years of vacancy and vandalism, the old building that housed On the Border Mexican Grill...
On the Border restaurant building gets new life after years of vacancy
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it