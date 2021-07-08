Downtown Women’s Center hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to assist the community and the Amarillo homeless population, the Downtown Women’s Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Thrift City.

The vaccine clinic will be on Thursday, July 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

If you miss the July clinic, there will be another one on Thursday, August 5.

The DWC says there will be incentives at the store for those receiving the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.