Clovis police arrested man after shooting his brother multiple times

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department have arrested a man after shooting his brother, according to officials.

Today, July 8, at about 9:51 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received an emergency call from a person who advised he had been shot by his brother.

They responded to the scene, where they spoke with the man who had sustained multiple gunshots to his body.

Officers were given the name of the wounded man’s brother, 45-year-old Narcizo Soto.

The officers were given clothing and physical descriptions and were told the last direction Soto had been running toward.

The man was immediately transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

At about 10:00 a.m., a Detective located Narcizo Soto near the area of Sheldon Street, and arrested him.

Narcizo Soto has been charged with Aggravated Battery, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.

Soto was transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.