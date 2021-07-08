BSA Hospice of Southwest extends COVID-19 Loss Support Group due to ongoing need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic continues to take lives, leaving many people in our community to deal with grief.

To help those who are grieving, BSA Hospice of the Southwest is extending of its services.

Before the pandemic, Leah Stroope and her husband were ready to have fun, but all that changed in January, when they both got COVID-19.

“He was going to retire this year,” said Stroope.

While Stroope did seek the help of a doctor, her husband didn’t.

“I took him to the hospital because he couldn’t breathe,” said Stroope. “He laid in the bedroom and prayed all night because he couldn’t breathe and I didn’t know it so, was in the hospital from Jan 5 until he passed in February 8.”

Early in her grieving process, Stroope knew she needed extra help and through counseling, she found out about the COVID Loss Support Group.

“Every single person in the group had similar experience so, it made me feel like I hadn’t loss my mind,” said Stroope.

Like her, many people are now ready to confront the grief they have experienced and that’s why BSA Hospice has decided to extend in-person grief support sessions.

“It fits the definition of having complicated grief,” said Deborah Andrews, bereavement coordinator at BSA Hospice of the Southwest. “Because of the traumatic factors of not being in the hospital, not being able to say good bye to your loved one, not having funerals like you would normally have funerals so, we started in April and had a great response and what we’ve realized is that we still have people call and inquire.”

The group was supposed to last only six to eight weeks, but due to the ongoing need, they have decided to keep offering sessions every month.

Classes take place every first and third Tuesday of each month, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the evening and registration is required.

Stroope says the support groups are essential and wishes there were more available in our area.

“Is tough, but I’m getting through it and that’s because of the support that I have,” said Stroope.

For more information on the support group call (806) 350-1352.

