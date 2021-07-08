Viewers Choice Awards
On the Border restaurant building gets new life after years of vacancy

By Penny Kmitt
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years of vacancy and vandalism, the building that once housed On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will soon have a new life.

Located on the corner of I-40 and Soncy Road, the building will be the home of Amarillo’s first Twin Peaks restaurant.

Twin Peaks CEO, Joe Hummel, said in 2018 he planned on expanding to Amarillo, Lubbock and Wichita Falls.

“We have been wanting to expand into West Texas ever since we started franchising, and we feel very fortunate to have this triple threat leading the way there,” said Hummel “We look forward to working with these talented business men and their team as they scout locations and share our made-from-scratch food and ice cold brews with communities across West Texas.”

Recently, a notice was posted on the door that the building owner applied for an alcohol license through the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission.

The City of Amarillo and Julie Smith, the Potter County clerk, confirmed that Twin Peaks did apply under the name Twin Restaurant Amarillo Beverage Holding LLC and are awaiting approval.

Smith says she received the notice in late May of 2021.

The type of permit being request is for mixed beverage with food and beverage certificate with late hours.

Although stated three years ago, this TABC request is the first sign of Hummel moving forward with the plan.

Twin Peaks is a sports bar and brewery and it is unclear how the company will renovate the building.

On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina closed in December of 2018 and the building’s future has long been disputed.

Since closing, the building has been known to house squatters and homeless individuals at a popular Amarillo intersection.

