Blue Bell unveils new Coconut Cream Pie flavor

Coconut Cream Pie ice cream from Blue Bell(Blue Bell)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Blue Bell just announced their newest flavor, Coconut Cream Pie.

The new flavor contains flakes of coconut, pie crust and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut.

“Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “You will find toasted coconut and swirls of whipped topping in every bite. The pie crust pieces tie it all together to capture the taste and texture of a real coconut cream pie.”

Coconut Cream Pie is available in half gallon and pint sizes.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

