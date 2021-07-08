Amarillo’s heavy morning rain causes problems for motorists and lake water to rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heavy rain this morning led to many problems for motorists and caused lake water levels to rise.

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to about 82 water rescue type calls within a three hour period.

The majority of the calls included pushing cars out of the water and helping passengers get out of their vehicles.

Firefighters were all over the place today. Especially the areas on I-40, 45th and Georgia, and the Bell and Western areas.

“They jumped on trucks and went out and a lot of them ran multiple type of calls. You know, where you go out and push one out, and then oh there’s another one, push that one out. The water has pretty much receded now. It goes down pretty quick once the rain actually stops. So, now we’re kind of back to business as usual,” said Jeff Justus, public information officer for Amarillo Fire Department.

In Canyon, to help avoid travel problems for residents, Canyon police and fire closed flood gates on the areas most impacted by the rain.

“One of our main areas is Hunsley Hills Blvd and one of the preventatives the city of Canyon has already taken is they installed flood gates... We only had one vehicle that got stranded and officers were able to help that motorist and get them back on their way,” said Kristopher Marvel, patrol lieutenant, Canyon Police Department.

The heavy rain started northwest of Amarillo, came down to about the western half of the metro area and ended up tracking south into Canyon.

“The western half of town got the most anywhere from 2″ to 2 1/2″ of rain fall. I had 2.31″ at my house. I’m not too far from 34th and Coulter and it was the largest total rain fall I’ve had in a short period all year long. It’s just all that water coming down in a short period, overwhelming the drainage systems, running off across roadways and just seeing an accumulation of water,” said Doppler Dave Oliver, chief first alert meteorologist at Newschannel 10.

The rain in the region has caused the Canadian River, which feeds into Lake Meredith, to run higher.

Now the lakes level stands at 73.80 feet, about a foot and a half higher since late June.

