Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees considering future bond election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees met this morning by video conference to discuss the possibility of a future bond election.

They held a work session with Corgan, an architecture and design firm based in Dallas to discuss a District facilities study.

If the Board of Trustees decide to move forward with Corgan, a master plan for a future bond election will be made.

This plan will address AISD’S specific needs, while including the perspective of the community as well by using a citizen’s committee to serve as an advisory role to the board.

This will be the first step of a future bond and will help identify the needs of Amarillo ISD.

