Warmer weather returns...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
More heat will return to the area over the next couple of days as High pressure spreads over the area. The mornings will be nice but lots of sunshine will help to return widespread 90s to the combined panhandles for next couple of days. By the weekend a NW flow pattern should return bringing a chance for evening showers back into the forecast and possibly even a cool front or two.

