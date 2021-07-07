VERDURE hosts pole vaulting camp for athletes of all ages and levels

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - VERDURE gym hosted a pole vaulting camp today for athletes around the state of Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The camp is led by coach Bill Henly, Dave Garcia, and Jim Langdon for a three day all hands on training, teaching the basics and improving the skills of some experienced jumpers.

Many vaulters at all different levels took part in learning new skills as well as the basics of introduction to pole vaulting.

Two collegiate athletes participated, and said the coaches and facilities is what brought them to Amarillo to train for the week.

”These guys have brought me up since I was really little so, just about everything I have learned from pole vault comes from these guys.” Collin Lark, a collegiate vaulter said. “Just happy to be here with these coaches and great facilities. Couldn’t ask for a much better scene for pole vault.”

I chose to come to this camp because I really enjoy the coaches and the environment here and Verdure is a really cool place, we don’t have this in Dallas where we can jump, have fun, workout and go to the pool also.” Natalie Lark, collegiate vaulter, and currently in the transfer portal said.

