‘Somethings happened to her’: APD still investigating year long missing person

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is still investigating the disappearance of Linda Barnett who has now been missing for over a year after last being seen on July 5, 2020.

According to Amarillo Police, Barnett was last seen on South Kentucky Street between Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest 6th Avenue.

Tips continue to come in, but police still have no leads.

Her and her boyfriend were at home, and he says he decided to take a nap.

When he woke up, she was gone.

She did not take anything with her, including medications she needed.

Police say it appears she walked away from the home and say there is no sign of foul play.

“We’ve actually had tips of who thought they might have seen her. We’ve followed through on all of those, but none of those had led to anything. I think one was like she was spotted walking in Dalhart, or something along those lines. So, we followed through, we go through every length we can to try and figure out if that’s true or not and there’s just nothing that’s come out of any of those tips,” said Corporal Jeb Hilton, public information officer for Amarillo Police Department.

APD says, from what they know, her boyfriend was the last one to see her, but they do not believe he had anything to do with it.

Her family disagrees.

“I think he knows everything. I don’t care what the police are saying. The police don’t know him and he can put on a show if he wanted to put on a show. I truly honestly believe he was the last one to see her alive he knows what happened. Chances for her still being alive is probably slim to none, because he knows what he did,” said Carolyn Turner, Barnett’s sister.

Turner says she believes it is not a missing person anymore, it’s a homicide.

“She spoke to her mom every single day. Shes not just going to up and disappear and decide one day she doesn’t want to speak to her mother. She had funds going into her checking account that she depended on, to live on, every single month, that she has not touched. So, somethings happened to her,” said Turner.

“The detectives have been in contact with him, he’s cooperated fully so there’s no reason for us to believe at this point that he had anything to do with her disappearance other than just being the last person to see her,” Hilton.

Moving forward, APD plans to share the information with other detectives to have fresh eyes on the case.

“What we are asking for is anybody who might have any information at all to call into the homicide unit to call into crime stoppers, anybody that you want to call into and give us that information because sometimes the littlest bit can solve a case,” said Hilton.

From 2011 to date, APD has seven unsolved murders and 12 missing people for Amarillo dating back to 1998.

There is a Facebook page called Bring Linda Barnett Home in an effort to raise awareness for her disappearance as her family is continuously looking for information.

Linda Barnett is 38 years old, brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5′2″, and approximately weights 90 lbs.

Barnett also has a scar across nose, walks with slight limp and wears glasses.

She has multiple health issues that require medication, which she does not have with her.

She was last seen wearing a multi-color striped shirt and black and gray camouflaged pants.

Anyone with information on Linda’s location is asked to call Sgt Norm Fisher with the Amarillo Police department at (806) 378-3038 or simply contact your local law enforcement. (Case#20-51104).

You can find more information about the case here.

