On The Road: Clovis hosts dog agility contest, fireworks show, food truck Friday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Welcome to Penny Presents: On The Road, with me, Penny Kmitt (or Penny-like-a-coin)! Every Wednesday of this month, I’ll take you to a different city in our area and let you know all the exciting activities, festivals and events you and your family can attend.

Grab your keys and let’s get going!

First Stop: Clovis, NM

If you’re looking for a family road trip this weekend, Clovis has a variety of events taking place.

City officials say they’ve never been so excited to bring together the community after cancelling so many events last year.

“Any time we bring any kind of event that brings people outside of the community, restaurants are full, hotels are full, so we’re really excited about the economic impact. But mostly, after last year, we’re really just excited about the fun,” said Ernie Kos, executive director for the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce.

The town’s annual Smoke on the Water event takes place all day Sat., July 10 in Green Acres Park.

Smoke on the Water kicks off with live music at 3:00 p.m. and continues with a fireworks display at 9:00 p.m.

The event includes local vendors, and access to the playground, basketball courts and skate park.

“Really, it’s a small town event,” said Duffy Moon, Clovis business owner of Rooney Moon Broadcasting. “We love the fact that the entire community has come together to make it happen. Local businesses support Smoke on the Water every year. Our local city, Chamber of Commerce, are all involved in the planning process. So it really is an event that brings out the entire community to one central spot in the middle of town. It doesn’t get more small town than that.”

The annual event is typically held on July 4, but due to a shortage of fireworks, Clovis delayed the event.

Organizers believe this may be a blessing in disguise, as the delay allows more people to come out and celebrate.

“Folks were going out of town for Fourth of July with it being on a Sunday, a three day weekend,” explained Moon. “It allows us to extend that comradery, that good feeling of America, another week into Saturday. So were looking forward to that.”

Event organizers are expecting 8,000 people to be in attendance and surrounding streets will be closed off to accommodate.

Over at the Curry County Event Center, you’ll find the White Sands Dog Agility Competition taking place July 9 to 11.

This is an AKC agility contest where you’ll see pups jumping and running through obstacles.

“It’s very professional, just like how you see on TV!” said Kos.

The show features locals and out of town contestants, bringing foot traffic to Clovis.

The event is hosted by the White Sands Agility Club and the Clovis-Portales Kennel Club.

At both events you’ll find a free goodie bag provided by the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce.

The bag is filled with a list of area restaurants and attractions, such as the city’s famous Rock and Roll Museum.

“People can pick them up at the Chamber of Commerce but typically we have them ready for anyone who is registered for any of the events,” explained Kos. “They also let’s people know the history of Clovis, all about Clovis, and just what to do, where to shop and what to eat.”

If you need some grub upon your initial arrival to Clovis, every Friday the city hosts Food Truck Friday on their historic Main Street.

You can find the trucks in the parking lot of Main Street and 8th Avenue, with a rotating selection every week.

Guests can eat in the park or take food to go.

It’s hot and spicy out there so grab something fitting at Spicy Burritos and More at Food Truck Friday!! Posted by Clovis MainStreet on Thursday, June 24, 2021

The event was started by Clovis main street to bring foot traffic to downtown businesses.

“It is an event that they put together that has done really good things for downtown we see more foot traffic coming downtown, we see more people parking downtown, people are frequenting some of the small businesses ” said Moon. “[This] is a huge boost to our downtown businesses. And we’re seeing other new businesses pop up.”

If you can’t make it this weekend, don’t worry! Clovis is filled with fun activities all summer:

Outlaw Barrel Racing (Equestrian riders, rodeo event): July 17 and 18

Jurassic Empire (Drive Thru Dinosaur show): July 17 and 18

USTRC Roping (Equestrian riders, rodeo event): July 24 and 25

Curry County Fair: Aug. 10-14

NM Special Olympics (Equestrian Special Olympics): Sept. 10 and 11

Force of One MMA fights: Sept. 25

