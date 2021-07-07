Viewers Choice Awards
Rain Chances Departing

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After an evening cold front and severe storms for some, rain chances will dwindle today as temperatures are set to rise as we continue to dry out. We could see some isolated showers and perhaps a weak thunderstorm as we head into the evening, but more of the area will remain dry as opposed to those who see rain. Conditions will still be nice however, as on the back side of this morning’s front, winds are projected to be calm with highs reaching into the mid-80s. For the rest of the week, expect mostly sunny and dry conditions, with rain chances looking most likely to return by Saturday.

