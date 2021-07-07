Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony stalking charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for felony stalking.

The man was identified as Joe Angel Ramirez Jr.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800.

For a chance at a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

