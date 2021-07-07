Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony stalking charge
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for felony stalking.
The man was identified as Joe Angel Ramirez Jr.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800.
For a chance at a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
