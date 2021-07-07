Viewers Choice Awards
Hutchinson County officials say black tar heroin, meth found at apartment complex

Jeff Daniel, arrested for various drug related charges (Source: Hutchinson County Sheriff's...
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One man is in custody after the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found black tar heroin and meth at an apartment complex in Borger.

Hutchinson County deputies were investigating at the Texas Street Apartments when they say they developed probable cause to get a narcotics search warrant for the apartment.

During the search, officials say they found 72 grams of black tar heroin and 54 grams of meth.

Packaging and other materials were found in the apartment that were consistent with the sale of narcotics, and officials say a large sum of money believed to be the proceeds of drug sales was seized.

Law enforcement arrested Jeff Daniel and charged him with various drug related charges.

In a post on Facebook, the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office says, “We are accomplishing big things as we work together to tackle issues plaguing our County and Cities. We do not appreciate Heroin and Meth being sold to our community. As Mr. Daniels was advised, we will hunt down everyone else that we find involved in distributing this poison and place them in jail. If you are involved, we’re going to find you.”

Posted by Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

