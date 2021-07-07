HPFB hosting Supplemental Food Program for low-income seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank will host Dumas’ Commodity Supplemental Food Program registration event and distribution on Thursday, July 8.

From 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Dumas Education and Social Ministries, 915 S. Maddox located in Dumas, HPFB will be hosting a registration event for Dumas.

“We’re excited to expand the CSFP program to Dumas,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank. “In partnership with the Dumas Education and Social Ministries, which will serve as an appointed proxy for seniors in their community, we will be able to provide supplemental food assistance to more low-income seniors in Moore County.”

Seniors who meet the age and household income requirements may enroll in the program by providing proper identification.

For acceptable forms of identification and income guidelines.

CSFP, the largest and most common senior adult food program, provides supplemental groceries to low-income senior adults, ages 60 years and older.

CSFP participants receive a 25-30 pound box of shelf-stable groceries, valued at $60 to $70, and a 2-pound block of commodity cheese to supplement their diets.

Contents include a rotating menu of items including canned fruits, vegetables, animal proteins, cereal, dry beans and rice, pasta, peanut butter, liquid milk, and dry milk on alternating months.

To register click here and fill out a Proxy Form.

