Gruver senior guard Bailey Maupin commits to Texas Tech

GRUVER, Texas (KFDA) - The Gruver Greyhounds girls basketball team has produced a Big 12 Division 1 talent. Bailey Maupin committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders women’s basketball program.

The 5′11″ upcoming senior guard announced her commitment on twitter, writing, ‘See you in Lubbock.’ Maupin has already left her mark at Gruver, bringing home the Greyhounds only state championship in 2020. Last season, she averaged 23.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 steals and assists per game, leading Gruver to the third round of class 2A playoffs.

Maupin narrowed down her final three schools to Vanderbilt, Texas Tech and Georgia, but her decision came down to distance and familiarity with the head coach and university.

”She’s from a small town, I’m from a small town. She understand how my day-to-day life goes living in Gruver. She was my very first offer at UTA, the first one to believe in me and I think that says a lot about a person,” said Maupin. “When they see you in 8th grade and say ‘that kid is good’ you know, I trust her, she trusts me, we just have a really good relationship. I can’t wait to let it grow when I get down there.”

The four-star guard held over 15 offers from Big 12 and SEC schools, and Maupin chose to play for Amarillo area-legend and Spearman grad, head coach Krista Gerlich.

