Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Gray County sheriff arrested for abuse of official capacity

Michael Ryan, arrested for abuse of official capacity (Source: Gray County Jail)
Michael Ryan, arrested for abuse of official capacity (Source: Gray County Jail)(Gray County Jail)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Gray County Sheriff Michael Ryan has been arrested and charged with abuse of official capacity.

According to DPS, the 31st District Attorney’s Office requested the DPS Texas Rangers investigate Ryan, of Pampa, for the offense of abuse of official capacity.

After the investigation, the Texas Rangers turned their findings over to the District Attorney.

On July 6, a grand jury indicted Ryan.

He turned himself in and was booked into the Gray County Jail on the same day.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest man for terroristic threat charges after SWAT standoff near Bell and Morton
An Amarillo man died after a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning.
Amarillo man dead after motorcycle crash on Sharman Loop
Amarillo police arrested one man after an investigation into burglaries that happened in the...
Amarillo police arrest man after investigating burglaries in Wolflin area
Joe Angel Ramirez Jr.
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony stalking charge
A semi truck caught fire after a collision in Hartley County
2 injured in collision on Highway 385 near Hartley

Latest News

Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued
High plains food Bank
HPFB hosting Supplemental Food Program for low-income seniors
Rain arrives late Monday evening as wind gusts up to 35 mph continue to be possible.
Hunsley Hills Blvd reopened after closure due to flooding
Jeff Daniel, arrested for various drug related charges (Source: Hutchinson County Sheriff's...
Hutchinson County officials say black tar heroin, meth found at apartment complex