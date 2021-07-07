Bombers set to host final two regular season games this weekend, Friday features the Wichita Wings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The playoff bound FC Amarillo Bombers are set to play their final two regular season games at home this weekend, featuring a Friday night matchup against the top team in the league, the Wichita Wings.

This marks their fourth meeting this year, and the wings lead the series 2-1. FC Amarillo won the last meeting mid-June, 7-6. Number of shots on goal is not a problem for Amarillo, they’ve outshot Wichita 103-75. Bombers head coach Chad Webb said their defensive scheme and penalties played a major factor in their series against the wings.

”The main thing is for us not to shoot ourselves in the foot with those silly mistakes. You know, play hard and tackle hard, but not the type of stuff that puts you in the penalty box because when we turned around and beat them the next night we only had one blue card the entire game,” said Webb. “That’s a big thing that we need to keep concentrating on. Do no put ourselves in the penalty box.”

The Bombers kickoff their game against the Wichita Wings on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center. Game two on Sunday is set for 4 p.m. against the Colorado Inferno FC. Coach Webb said he expects veteran midfielder Dominic Furness to be back from an injury this Friday.

