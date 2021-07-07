Viewers Choice Awards
APD SWAT standoff near Bell Street and Morton Avenue

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The APD SWAT is currently near Bell Street and Morton Avenue on a standoff.

According to officials, at around 5:30 p.m. the suspect was making threats to some of the residents of an apartment.

The suspect is currently inside the apartment and police are trying to get him out peacefully.

It is unknown if the suspect is armed.

We will update once more information becomes available.

