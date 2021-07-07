Viewers Choice Awards
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler

Kayeden Stutzman (left) is believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Kayeden Stutzman (left) is believed to be with Erik Stutzman.(DPS)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A statewide Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday afternoon for a toddler who was abducted in San Antonio.

Kayeden Stutzman, 2, is believed to be with Erik Stutzman, 28, and authorities believe the two are traveling in a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with Texas license NTZ6442.

The boy was last seen at around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of Parliament Street in San Antonio.

He’s 3 feet tall, weighs 25 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Erik Stutzman is 5-foot-8, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

