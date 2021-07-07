Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Texas

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San Antonio area.(San Antonio Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Texas issued a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 2-year-old abducted from the San Antonio area.

Kayeden Stutzman, a white male with blond hair and blue eyes, around 3 feet tall and 25 pounds, was last seen on the 11000 block of Parliament Street on Tuesday.

A suspect in the case is Erik Stutzman, a 28-year-old white male with black hair, brown eyes an approximately 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2019 gray Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate number NTZ6442.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest man for terroristic threat charges after SWAT standoff near Bell and Morton
An Amarillo man died after a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning.
Amarillo man dead after motorcycle crash on Sharman Loop
Amarillo police arrested one man after an investigation into burglaries that happened in the...
Amarillo police arrest man after investigating burglaries in Wolflin area
Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for vandalizing the splash...
Amarillo police search for suspect in splash pad vandalism
Joe Angel Ramirez Jr.
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony stalking charge

Latest News

Health experts are worried about growing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among young adults as the...
Vaccine hesitancy grows among young adults
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall, heads to Georgia
Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on north Florida's Gulf Coast, pushing toward Georgia and...
Elsa's dangerous wind and rain hits Florida
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden: What’s good for families can also be good for economy