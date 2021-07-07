Amarillo ranks low for vaccination rates in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tribune recently reported that the Amarillo metro area ranks lower than many other large cities in Texas for fully vaccinated residents.

The Amarillo Metro Area is near 264,000 residents from Potter, Randall, Carson, Oldham, and Armstrong counties only having 30 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

This vaccination rate is under the statewide rate of 41 percent.

Amarillo was at the height of vaccination rates in the beginning of the year doubling the statewide rate at the end of February.

However, the nationwide drop in vaccine demands in April has caused Amarillo to fall behind the statewide rate since then.

“We have stockpiles of vaccines that we’re ready and willing to give,” said Dr. Rodney Young, regional chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

“We just have so much nervousness, skepticism, and hesitation on the part of big segments of our population, particularly in the panhandle where our rates are now low relative to the rest of the state and relative to the rest of the country,” said Dr. Young

City officials believe the high number of vaccinations in the beginning came from high-risk groups.

“As the state rolled out the state vaccination program, we do have higher vaccination rates, like over 70-80 percent in those categories,” said Casie Stoughton, city of Amarillo public health director. “So people over 65, people over the age of 75, people with chronic health conditions.”

The hospitalization rates in the Panhandle region is at 2.44 percent with 127 active cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.

Alongside these numbers and rates, local health officials believe the highly transmissible COVID-19 delta variant can cause a future surge in COVID-19 cases, so they are creating another mobile clinic to bring vaccines to the people.

“Any place in our area where people want to be vaccinated, we’re looking for opportunities to schedule programs to get them vaccinated,” said Dr. Young.

Another way they intend on pushing vaccinations is through texting info for the COVID-19 vaccine when they send messages for the flu-shot later in the year.

