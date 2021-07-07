Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo College athletics revival starts with 3 new head coaches

Season starts in 2022
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College hires three coaches and will be returning to the competitive arena in 2022 with teams in men’s baseball, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country.

Mark White, athletic director, have introduced these newcomers at a ‘Meet the Coaches’ event on Wednesday, July 7 at the Washington Street Campus:

  • Amanda Black – volleyball head coach
  • Brandon Rains – baseball head coach
  • Austin Warner – cross country head coach

“I could not be more pleased with the group of coaches we’ve had the good fortune to attract and hire,” White said. “These are all very dynamic individuals with outstanding résumés, and they each emerged from an impressive pool of applicants,” says Mark White. “I appreciate the excellent work of the community members on our Athletics Advisory Board who contributed greatly to the hiring process. We’re now very excited to let our coaches begin recruiting student-athletes who, I am confident, will make us all proud.”

