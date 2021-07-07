Amarillo College Adams Earn and Learn program application due July 16th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College’s Adams Earn and Learn program application deadline is July 16th.

The Earn and Learn program allows students to learn skills that may be hard to learn in a typical classroom setting, while getting paid for it.

There are opportunities in banking and finance, general insurance, business operations and they plan to continue expanding with construction technology and industrial industries.

Many of the opportunities have the potential to turn into full-time careers after graduation.

Amarillo College, Director of outreach services, Cassie Montgomery says this program will give employers qualified candidates for their industry.

“We want to see our employer partners benefit by having qualified candidates who work in their businesses who are also getting an education through the college, so they have that mentorship from us and that mentorship from the employer,” said Montgomery.

The President of Buckner Sales says they are looking forward to interviewing applicants for the program.

“We hope to find some really talented people to come work in our company, we’re always looking for people to work here and I think this is another avenue for someone to come in while they’re in school at AC and be able to earn some money and come work with us and our company and learn more about our industry,” said Buckner.

Applicants will be notified on July 23 and if they are selected to continue, interviews will take place July 26 through August 6.

Selection will be made on August 10 and students will begin working on August 23.

To apply, you do not need to be a student at Amarillo College.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.