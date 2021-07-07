Amarillo area road closures for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some roads in the Amarillo area are closed due to weather conditions and heavy rain this morning.

We will update this list with the latest road closures as we receive them.

Canyon

Hunsley Hills Blvd. is closed and gates are shut due to rising water on the road this morning. Police ask traveleres to use caution on Country Club Drive near the golf course due to rising water conditions.

