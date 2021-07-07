Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo area road closures for Wednesday

Rain arrives late Monday evening as wind gusts up to 35 mph continue to be possible.
Rain arrives late Monday evening as wind gusts up to 35 mph continue to be possible.(Pexels)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some roads in the Amarillo area are closed due to weather conditions and heavy rain this morning.

We will update this list with the latest road closures as we receive them.

Canyon

Hunsley Hills Blvd. is closed and gates are shut due to rising water on the road this morning. Police ask traveleres to use caution on Country Club Drive near the golf course due to rising water conditions.

