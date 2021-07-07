2 injured in collision on Highway 385 near Hartley

HARTLEY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people sustained serious injuries in a Hartley County collision yesterday.

The collision occurred about 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 385 and County Road T.

As fire crews from Hartley arrived, they discovered a semi truck on fire.

Officials said multiple vehicles were involved, and two people were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

