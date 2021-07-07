Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

2 injured in collision on Highway 385 near Hartley

A semi truck caught fire after a collision in Hartley County
A semi truck caught fire after a collision in Hartley County(Hartley Fire and Ems)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLEY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people sustained serious injuries in a Hartley County collision yesterday.

The collision occurred about 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 385 and County Road T.

As fire crews from Hartley arrived, they discovered a semi truck on fire.

Officials said multiple vehicles were involved, and two people were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

At 20:07 Hartley Fire and EMS along with Channing Fire was dispatched to a Motor vehicle crash at US Hwy 385 and County...

Posted by Hartley Fire & EMS on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man died after a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning.
Amarillo man dead after motorcycle crash on Sharman Loop
APD SWAT standoff near Bell Street and Morton Avenue now over
Amarillo police arrested one man after an investigation into burglaries that happened in the...
Amarillo police arrest man after investigating burglaries in Wolflin area
Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for vandalizing the splash...
Amarillo police search for suspect in splash pad vandalism
Water levels rise as people celebrate at Lake Meredith
‘There’s a huge turnout’: Water levels rise as many celebrate at Lake Meredith

Latest News

Joe Angel Ramirez Jr.
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony stalking charge
A woman has now been missing for over a year after last seen on July 5th 2020 in North Amarillo.
‘Somethings happened to her’: APD still investigating year long missing person
APD SWAT standoff near Bell Street and Morton Avenue now over
abraham vega
Families of law enforcement lost to COVID-19 can now receive compensation