WT outfielder Ruby Salzman helps Israel finish fourth in Softball European Championship

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA Italy (KFDA) - West Texas A&M centerfielder Ruby Salzman finished up her first time playing in the Softball European Championship with her home country of Israel.

Salzman was selected as their leadoff batter, and she started all ten games. Israel finished the six-day tournament with a record (6-4) after dropping a 2-0 decision to Czech Republic in the third-place game on Saturday. The WT redshirt sophomore held a perfect fielding percentage with seven putouts, but for Salzman playing for Israel was worth more than just the game.

”We were in Israel and they just don’t have the facilities and the fields and the gear that we have here. Makes you realize how good you have it here and the opportunities you’re able to have here in America,” said Salzman. “Even the fields are just so different, so to help Israel grow softball is just incredible and you get to be a part of it and it’s just amazing.”

Salzman tallied 9 runs, 10 hits, 2 home runs and 6 RBI in 10 games played and 31 at bats. Great performance in Salzman’s first European Championship with team Israel. Their fourth place finish was the best in federation history after finishing ninth in 2019.

