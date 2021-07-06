Tucumcari Ranch awards finalist For 2021 New Mexico Leopold Conservation Award

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - A ranch in Tucumcari has been nominated as a finalist for the 2021 New Mexico Leopold Conservation Award.

The award recognizes farmers and ranchers who inspire others with their dedication to land, water, and wildlife habitat management on private, working lands.

The foundation says JX Ranch of Tucumcari has adopted grazing practices that create a resilient landscape and mitigate drought.

It also pulls carbon out of the atmosphere, and increases the soil’s ability to store water.

