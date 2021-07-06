Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Torrential rains, flooding causes road closures in Curry County

(Source: RNN)
(Source: RNN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The torrential rains and unprecedented flooding has caused some road closures in Curry County.

According to a news release, the flooding has caused a significant amount of roads to be damaged and hazardous.

The road closed are:

  • CRL between CR17 and CR20
  • CR22 between CRF and CRG
  • CR23 between CRH and CRI
  • CR17 between NM108 and CRC

The Curry County Road Department is requesting residents to pay close attention to road conditions and use extreme caution when driving county roads.

If you need to notify officials of roads that are dangerous, call (575) 762-1501.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
One man in custody after a late night homicide in north Amarillo
Water levels rise as people celebrate at Lake Meredith
‘There’s a huge turnout’: Water levels rise as many celebrate at Lake Meredith
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Fire crews extinguish blaze at north Amarillo home
An Amarillo man died after a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning.
Amarillo man dead after motorcycle crash on Sharman Loop
For humans fireworks are fun to watch , but for some pets the noises can create fear and panic.
Amarillo residents experiences large number of missing pets after July 4th holiday

Latest News

SPD says 40-year-old Donald Earl Emerson and 28-year-old Misty Ann Parham are wanted for a...
Snyder Police searching for suspect wanted for murder, one suspect in custody
Downtown Women's Center
DWC hosting free clinic for COVID-19 vaccine
Clovis inmate sentenced to 11 years in prison for possessing meth in jail
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
Update: Police contacted driver in hit-and-run, citations pending