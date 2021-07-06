Torrential rains, flooding causes road closures in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The torrential rains and unprecedented flooding has caused some road closures in Curry County.

According to a news release, the flooding has caused a significant amount of roads to be damaged and hazardous.

The road closed are:

CRL between CR17 and CR20

CR22 between CRF and CRG

CR23 between CRH and CRI

CR17 between NM108 and CRC

The Curry County Road Department is requesting residents to pay close attention to road conditions and use extreme caution when driving county roads.

If you need to notify officials of roads that are dangerous, call (575) 762-1501.

