San Jacinto Neighborhood starts art project in their community

It is the third area in Amarillo to receive this support
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The San Jacinto Arts Project on Route 66 will revitalize it’s looks and beauty as one of the oldest neighborhoods in Amarillo.

“These are some of our key neighborhoods, that have been making supreme efforts to try to uplift and try and start again and really just restore,” said Melynn Huntley, organizer for the art project.

The goal for this project is to capture the history of the neighborhood through art and storytelling.

They’re asking artists from all backgrounds to create an art piece at 17 of their selected locations.

The pieces will be sold at the end of the project, benefiting both the creators and the neighborhood.

“Through this project, fifty percent of the proceeds, fifty percent of what we’ll sell will go to the San Jacinto neighborhood,” said Huntley. “They will use this [money] to uplift, buildup, and really restore this area for the people who live here and the people who come to visit.”

The pieces will be sold at the San Jacinto arts project show at the end of September and the San Jacinto neighborhood association already has plans on what they’ll use the funds for.

“One of the things that we’re looking at long term is finding a facility that we can use as a meeting center not only for ourselves, but for other people in the neighborhood to come together,” said Kathryn Traves, president of the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association.

Sculptures, designs, and paintings will be put on sale in their art show with half of the proceeds going to artists who contribute in the project.

