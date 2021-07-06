Viewers Choice Awards
Opportunity School to open new campus, offer education and employment opportunities

By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opportunity School, an early childhood education center, will move into their new campus this August.

The new campus, to open at 406 S. Osage, is double the size of the current Grand Street Campus. With more space at the new facility, the school is offering increased enrollment and employment opportunities for people in the area.

“The new campus will allow us to reach more families and provide exemplary early childhood education for families who need a year-round program and may not have the resources otherwise,” said Jill Goodrich, executive director of Opportunity School.

The newly remodeled Central Campus, located inside First Presbyterian Church, is also accepting applications for the new school year.

Both locations will open with spots available from six weeks through PreK.

Those interested in enrolling can visit the school online for enrollment information or to schedule a tour.

