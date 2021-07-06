Viewers Choice Awards
Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (Gray News) – An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department went above and beyond to protect and serve dinner to a woman who had placed an order through a delivery service.

According to the department, Officer Tyler Williams assisted Officer Levi Chism with an arrest during a traffic stop on June 29.

They learned that the person arrested was a driver for DoorDash en route to make a delivery.

Police say Williams took it upon himself to get the food out of the vehicle before it was towed. He got the address of the delivery from the arrestee and headed that way.

When Williams knocked on the door, the man who opened seemed confused to see the officer.

“Your DoorDash guy got arrested, so I brought your food to you,” Williams explained.

In the body camera video, you can see surprise quickly turn into laughs as Williams handed over the food.

Y'all, I can't make this up... #ProtectandServe #andDoorDash 🥡🚔💀

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, July 1, 2021

The DoorDash driver was charged for driving with a suspended or revoked license, no proof of liability and a failure to appear warrant out of a neighboring county.

We have reached out to DoorDash for comment regarding the driver’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

