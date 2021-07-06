Viewers Choice Awards
Newly obtained Capitol riot bodycam shows badge, radio taken from officer

By Amanda Alvarado and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Department of Justice released footage Tuesday used in a case against a New York man who faces crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

According to the court documents, the DOJ says Thomas Sibick “participated in one of the worst assaults on the Capitol’s police defenders” by attacking DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone. He faces five charges, including assault of an officer.

Footage from Fanone’s body camera shows Sibick ripping off Fanone’s badge and radio while other rioters are beating, tasing and robbing the officer. The video pauses at moments to identify the man officials said is Sibick as the items are stripped off Fanone.

Sibick took the officer’s items back to his home in New York and buried the badge.

Court documents also say that he lied to the FBI about his actions Jan. 6.

Fanone later collapsed unconscious and was hospitalized for his injuries. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and heart attack as a result.

The video is among those being used in court cases that have been released after media organizations, including parent company Gray Television, took legal action to obtain them.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

